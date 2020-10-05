With Lottoland you may be able to go on the holiday of your dreams this year!

Here in Mzansi at Level 1 things are starting to feel a lot more positive. January, February, Quarantine, and now it’s almost December! Do you realize that it’s only three months to go till Christmas? With more freedom to travel and our borders starting to open, South Africans are thinking about the holidays. It has been a hard year and most of us would love to escape and take a break with our families and other loved ones. If you could choose to go anywhere, what would be on your bucket list? A white Christmas in Europe, an island holiday in Mauritius or Zanzibar, an exotic holiday in the Far East or a round-the-world cruise? Or perhaps you prefer staying local with a 5-star safari in the Kruger National Park or a nice long road trip staying at some of the best hotels and private villas? But holidays like these can cost a lot of money! Lottoland SA may just have the solution to help make your dreams come true. They are currently promoting a special payout for both the US Powerball and MegaMillions, which will run until the end of October. For as little as R50, you can play the MegaMillions and stand a chance to win a massive R5.6 billion. You can go online now to the Lottoland SA website to place your bet. Dream even bigger and for R55 you can place a bet on the outcome of the US Powerball, which will pay out an incredible R7 billion to the lucky winner. The MegaMillions draw takes place every Wednesday & Saturday at 5am SA time, and the US Powerball every Thursday and Sunday morning at 6am SA time. With Lottoland SA’s online betting you can place a bet on the outcome of these two and several other big international lotteries right here from the comfort of your own home, using your smart phone, computer or tablet. Lottoland is an international company with its head office based in Gibraltar, a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. It is currently operating in 55 countries across the globe, including South Africa, and has more than 10 million customers worldwide. Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts.

You never have to worry about queueing to buy a lottery ticket or losing your ticket as the entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA when you have won. When winning a big payout like this, your winnings will be converted into South African Rands and paid out here locally into your South African bank account. All you have to do, is decide how you will spend it, and which dream holiday you will choose!

This is how it works:

- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

- Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

- Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

How to bet on Lottoland South Africa:

- Visit lottoland.co.za

- Click on the Register button

- Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

- Click on the Create New Account button

- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

- Select your chosen numbers

- You will see next to the green button your stake value

- Click Submit

- If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box

- Click on confirm and proceed

- Choose your method of payment

- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

- Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit.

- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

- Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)