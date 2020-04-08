You can now play Betgames at home with the new Betway app

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are being felt around the world. South Africa is no different as the nation continues into the second week of the lockdown. Live sport would definitely have helped pass the time but almost every big and small competition has now been postponed. The world’s biggest sporting event, the Olympics, has been postponed until next year. The Euro 2020 has also been postponed for a year and the new proposed dates for the competition are from the 11th of June to the 11th of July 2021. To commemorate the 60th anniversary of this event, this will be the first time that the competition is hosted by different countries instead of one host nation. The UEFA eEURO football tournament is reaching the play-off group stages of the eSport football tournament. UEFA eEURO matches are streamed live on YouTube and have been a welcome relief to the limited sport for football fans. Esport, which is still not immune to the pandemic, has been able to continue during this period. Online tournaments of popular games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Overwatch, Call of Duty and DOTA 2 are still being played. Betway, known for sports betting around the world, has recently added eSports betting to their extensive catalogue of sport. Betting on eSport is now available at Betway Esports.. Betgames are another new, fun and exciting addition to Betway. Betgames are different types of games that are played with a live croupier in a studio. These games include card games, number games, one wheel games and dice games. There are different card games, including old classics like Poker and Baccarat and new card games such as War of Bets and Speedy 7.

There are three number games which work with live draws in a studio with a ball machine that drops the balls to decide the outcome. There are a range of different options to bet on. You can for example bet on the numbers of the balls that will be dropped, their colour, or many more available variants and options. The Wheel is one of two games that stand on their own. In this game, there are 18 numbers around the wheel and you can bet on which number the wheel clapper will fall.

Duel Dice is the last of the betgames and is played with a live croupier that rolls the dice. Duel Dice lets you bet on various outcomes of the dice. You can bet that the red die will beat the blue die, or choose the number which any colour dice will fall on and also odds and even numbers on the dice.

Betway online betgames are meant to be played for a bit of fun and excitement and you should always decide how much you are willing to spend and stick to it. The Betway app is available on IOS and Android devices and it only takes a few minutes to download, sign up and create an account. Here is to the return of sport and to a safe South Africa.