YOU could start the New Year as a Lottoland billionaire!

The festive season is in full swing and 2025 is fast approaching.
The new year brings new beginnings and with Lottoland SA, also the possibility of life as a billionaire, if you place a successful bet on the outcome of the New Years Lottery in Brazil!
The New Years Lottery draw is an exclusive Lottoland event, featuring an incredible R1 billion in prize money. The draw takes place in São Paulo, Brazil on New Year’s Eve, the 31st of December at around 8pm, which will be about 01:00 the next day in South Africa.
All it takes is a fixed odds bet of a R100 or more on the outcome of the Brazilian Mega Da Virada draw for the chance to win a 9-figure prize money to start your new year on a high note.
Pick six numbers ranging from 1 – 60 or challenge Lady Luck and select a QuickPick to choose a line at random. In addition to the R1 billion top prize if you are the only one with the six winning numbers, there are additional prizes when you match 4 and 5 numbers.
With top prize odds that are twice as good as the EuroMillions, as well as lucrative prize money for hitting the second and third tiers, there is no better way to see in the new year!
Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board. Lottoland is a prominent international company with a head office based in Gibraltar. Lottoland operates in 15 markets around the world, boasting more than 15 million regular customers.
Using the Lottoland South Africa platform on your smart phone, laptop or desktop computer, anyone in South Africa could be in line to win big in the New Years lottery, or any of the other leading lotteries around the globe.
Players may have the peace of mind to know that payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed in line with the pay-out tables published by each individual operator for every single event. Winnings remain within the South African economy as it is converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account.
This event comes around only once a year, so get the champagne on ice – this could be your New Year’s Eve to remember!
HERE IS HOW IT WORKS
- Known as fixed odds betting, lottoland.co.za gives players the opportunity to place their bets on the outcome of a specific international lottery.
- You pick numbers that you think will be drawn in your lottery of choice, and if your lucky numbers are correct, Lottoland will put you in the same economic position as if you were in that specific country partaking in that lottery draw, as per the Terms and Conditions.
- Lottoland South Africa is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and payouts are guaranteed.
- Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa
HOW DO YOU PLACE YOUR BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA
- Go to lottoland.co.za
- To register you need to be 18 years or older. It will take less than 2 minutes to register on the Lottoland site with your SA ID or passport number.
- After you have registered successfully, choose the lottery you want to bet on. 4. There are 5 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan /1Voucher / SID EFT.
- Direct deposits are also possible, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in your Lottoland account.
- If your numbers match and you are a winner, log in and choose the My Account/Payout option, and click on – Add account details. Complete your bank account details.
- Your winnings will then be transferred into your nominated South African bank account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)