YOU could start the New Year as a Lottoland billionaire!

The festive season is in full swing and 2025 is fast approaching. The new year brings new beginnings and with Lottoland SA, also the possibility of life as a billionaire, if you place a successful bet on the outcome of the New Years Lottery in Brazil!

The New Years Lottery draw is an exclusive Lottoland event, featuring an incredible R1 billion in prize money. The draw takes place in São Paulo, Brazil on New Year’s Eve, the 31st of December at around 8pm, which will be about 01:00 the next day in South Africa. All it takes is a fixed odds bet of a R100 or more on the outcome of the Brazilian Mega Da Virada draw for the chance to win a 9-figure prize money to start your new year on a high note. Pick six numbers ranging from 1 – 60 or challenge Lady Luck and select a QuickPick to choose a line at random. In addition to the R1 billion top prize if you are the only one with the six winning numbers, there are additional prizes when you match 4 and 5 numbers.

With top prize odds that are twice as good as the EuroMillions, as well as lucrative prize money for hitting the second and third tiers, there is no better way to see in the new year! Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board. Lottoland is a prominent international company with a head office based in Gibraltar. Lottoland operates in 15 markets around the world, boasting more than 15 million regular customers. Using the Lottoland South Africa platform on your smart phone, laptop or desktop computer, anyone in South Africa could be in line to win big in the New Years lottery, or any of the other leading lotteries around the globe.