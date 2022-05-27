You don’t have to match all numbers to win BIG at Lottoland!

It’s exciting times at Lottoland SA, as South Africa’s favourite online betting platform has already made a few new millionaires this year!

Recently, a lucky winner walked away with a cool million Rand, won in the Keno 24/7 draw. But the win that really got everyone’s attention, was the South African known only as ‘Johannes’, who won an unbelievable R26,7 million in April. It was the biggest win in the bookmaker history of South Africa. Johannes says: ‘The day I got the news that I had won almost R27 million, was the best day of my life. The experience I had with Lottoland was simply amazing and they have literally changed my life. I’m very grateful to Lottoland for making my dreams come true!’ This stroke of luck for Lottoland players continued throughout May, and once again there were a number of winners this month. Some only matched four numbers and a Powerball, but still they walked away with hundreds of thousands of Rands in winnings. In the French Lotto, a Lottoland SA player won R180 000, and in the German Lotto, another player went home with R100 000. Just think about the difference a cash injection like that could make in one’s life! One of the secret to the success is that the jackpots are very high on Lottoland, and that means that even if only four of your numbers match the winning numbers, you still have a good chance of walking away with a really big win. As an example, the US Powerball currently offers a payout of R4.2 billion. (This is not a typing error!) If you only match four numbers plus a Powerball, you can walk away with over R2.3 million!

Lottoland is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. Lottoland SA gives South Africans the opportunity to place fixed-odds bets on international lotteries like the US Powerball, MegaMillions and the EuroMillions, which have had some of the largest lottery payouts in history. The advantage of online fixed-odds betting is that you don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries. You don’t have to queue to buy a ticket, nor worry about losing your ticket, as the entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA with your results. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS • Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw. • You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

• If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. • Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. • Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA • Visit lottoland.co.za • Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

• Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on • There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT • You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.