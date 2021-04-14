You too can be a billionaire - and that's no April fool's joke!

Imagine getting a call to tell you that you have won R6,2 billion Rand. If it was on the first of April, you will be forgiven for thinking that it had to be an April Fools’ joke! But we have survived April Fools’ day 2021 and believe it or not, if you place a fixed odds bet of R55 bet on the outcome of the US Powerball, you do stand a chance to win that R6,2 billion Rand on Lottoland! Lottoland South Africa provides South Africans with the opportunity to place fixed odds bets online on some of the world’s biggest lotteries. The US Powerball draws take place every Thursday and Sunday morning at 6am SA time. The US MegaMillions is another major lottery, with winnings of R3,2 billion Rand currently up for grabs. MegaMillions bets start at only R50 and draws take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 6am SA time. Want to try something different? The EuroJackpot currently stands at R174 million. It’s Europe's fastest growing lottery and it is hugely successful in Europe and in Scandinavia, offering payouts as high as €90 million every Friday. Friday has become the day of payouts as players from over 14 European countries all pool together for the EuroJackpot, awaiting the draw in Helsinki that takes place around 9pm South African time. It will only cost you R35 to place your bet. Remember, if you don’t bet, you can’t win! Why choose Lottoland? Lottoland is recognized around the globe and operates in 55 countries, including here in South Africa where Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. More than 10 million people in 55 countries are regular customers of Lottoland. The international head office is based in Gibraltar which is known as a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. Your winnings are safe as Lottoland payouts are 100% guaranteed and will be paid into your nominated local bank account.

Lottoland SA believes in making dreams true. It also believes in giving back and has just launched a community upliftment campaign, sponsoring R5 million to make a difference in the lives of South Africans this year. Watch the TV programme ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Saturdays at 6pm and follow various South African celebrities over 13 episodes as they visit charities or people in need and together with Lottoland South Africa they make a difference in these peoples lives! These range from places of safety for orphaned babies, to vulnerable and deserving individuals, giving people the opportunity to walk and see again!

It will warm your heart. If you want to get involved visit dankielottoland.co.za.

Watch the video below to find out more:

This is how it works:

- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

- Winnings are paid into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

How to bet on Lottoland South Africa:

- Visit lottoland.co.za

- Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

- Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)