Parts of Gauteng rocked by tremors as rest of SA braces for more rain and thunderstorms

Durban - It seems that 2020 is not done with us just yet. Earlier today, the Council for Geoscience confirmed an earth tremor was felt at 12:47pm in the Randfontein area. According to the GCS's Mahlatse Mononela, the earthquake registered a preliminary 2.8 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network, which monitors seismic wave activities throughout the country. Statement on recent seismic event in the JHB West Rand area. pic.twitter.com/SRYMgQ2u7F — CGS (@CGS_RSA) October 1, 2020

There were also report of a second tremor in parts of the West Rand just 4pm.

🔴BREAKING: Multiple reports of a SECOND TREMOR in parts of the West Rand at around 16:59!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 1, 2020

The reports come just days after Cape Town residents reported an earthquake registering a preliminary 2.5 on the local magnitude scale, a second tremor has hit Durbanville.

According to the CGS, the area in the Northern suburbs recorded a lesser tremor measuring 2.3 magnitude. It occurred at 9:12am on Sunday morning.

However, the earthquake felt in Cape Town and surrounding areas in the Western Cape shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday night was unrelated to the strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake about 1600km offshore of South Africa a short while earlier, said CGS.

There has been no tsunami warning issued by the Indian Ocean Warning System and according to the GCS, there is no cause for panic.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services has issued a warning for thunderstorms over Mpumalanga, Free State, eastern North-West Province and Gauteng with heavy downpours that may result in flooding of susceptible low lying bridges and low lying areas, disruption to traffic especially in the evening and morning peak hours due to poor visibility, strong winds which may cause structural damages to informal settlements, and large amounts of small hail for tomorrow.

According to SAWS, most parts of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather for tomorrow with isolated thundershowers and thunderstorms.

Residents living in Cape Town, George, Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban and Richards Bay should brace for strong, fresh winds.

IOL