Passenger killed as delivery vehicle careens off bridge in Centurion

Durban: One person has been killed in an accident after a light delivery vehicle careened off the N1 bridge and landed in Van Rynveld Avenue in Centurion on Wednesday morning. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to the accident before 6am.

“Reports from the scene are that a light delivery vehicle careened off the N1, overturning and landing on its roof on the roadway below.” Van Reenen said the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead by the paramedics. “The driver was found in a critical condition, and several advanced life-support interventions were needed to stabilise him before he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”

MORE ON THIS LOOK: One killed, eight injured in road Gauteng road crashes this weekend