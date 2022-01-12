Passengers burnt to death as 17 people are killed in horrific N1 Limpopo crash

PRETORIA – At least 17 people were killed, while eight others escaped with injuries, in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater bus and a Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo on Tuesday night. Provincial transport authorities in Limpopo said it is alleged that the driver of the Toyota SUV lost control of the vehicle due to a burst tyre and collided head-on with the 22-seater bus.

“The bus burst into flames and 17 occupants trapped inside, including the driver were burnt to death. The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact. Eight people survived, six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries,” said Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mike Maringa. Meanwhile, Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the affected families and wished speedy recovery to the survivors. Lerule-Ramakhanya has once again pleaded with motorists to inspect their vehicles before they embark on road trips.

She said: “concern that most of the fatal accidents reported on the N1 have a common cause”. Last month, as traffic intensified massively on South Africa’s freeways on Christmas eve, at least five people were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision on the N1 south near Middelfontein in Limpopo’s Waterburg District. Lerule-Ramakhanya was at the scene and confirmed the horrific crash which caused the N1 to be closed between the Kranskop Toll Plaza and Middelfontein.