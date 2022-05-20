Passerby spots body on Tongaat river bank

Durban: The body of an unidentified man was found on the banks of a river on Thursday. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the victim was discovered under a bridge in the vicinity of the Maidstone area.

“A passerby contacted our offices requesting assistance after he made the discovery. “On arrival, RUSA Members walked along the railway line until they reached the river bank. On examination, the deceased was found to have sustained a head injury. “His pockets were turned inside out. It could not be established if he had fallen or had been pushed from the bridge above as the guard rails were missing.”

Balram said Tongaat SAPS were on scene and are investigating further. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the victim believed to be in his 40s sustained an injury to the back of his head. “An inquest docket was opened in Tongaat police station for investigation. The matter is still under investigation.”

