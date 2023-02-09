Patriotic Alliance snatches DA ward in Western Cape

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has dislodged the DA from its ward in Cape Town while the ANC held onto its ward in the Northern Cape in the latest rounds of by-elections held on Wednesday. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced the results on Thursday that the PA won ward 56 in the Cape metro from the DA.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The party won the seat previously won by DA with 40.70% of the total votes cast compared to 48.74% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 20.52%,” said the IEC. The PA was in a war of words with the DA recently after the ANC and EFF got a deal together with the PA to unseat the DA-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg. PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene is now one of the members of the mayoral committees in Johannesburg after they ousted the DA.

The ANC-EFF coalition is now gunning for Ekurhuleni. In another by-election held in ward 6 in the Northern Cape, the ANC kept its ward. The ANC won this ward by 67.21% of the vote compared to 44.19% in the last local government elections in November 2021. The latest results on by-elections for local government come as parties prepare for the national and provincial elections next year.

Story continues below Advertisement

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the national executive committee lekgotla recently that the ANC must start with its campaign for 2024, as it would be one of the toughest elections for the governing party. [email protected] Current Affairs