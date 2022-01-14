Pedestrian hit by ’at least eight bullets’, dies on the scene in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the unidentified man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting on Northside Drive in Caneside.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa arrived on scene at approximately 13:22pm and found KZN VIP in attendance.

“A man was lying on the road bleeding excessively from his injuries. On examination, he was found to be shot at least eight times in the body and head. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Balram said, according to a witnesses, four occupants of a silver Toyota Corolla opened fire on the pedestrian before they sped off.