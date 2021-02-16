Pensioner assaulted and stabbed to death, blind son wounded during robbery

Pretoria - Two people accused of killing a 90-year-old woman and assaulting her 71-year-old son who is blind will remain behind bars for some times. This comes after their case was postponed at the Mankweng Regional Court to allow police to conduct more investigations into the matter and they were remanded in custody. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Frans Mashitele, 32, and Marotji Shokane, 33, are accused of breaking into the home of Ledile Sarah Dikgale and her son on November 14 last year in Marobala village. Mother and son were asleep at the time. “The victims were allegedly sleeping when two suspects forcefully entered their house and demanded money from the elderly woman. In the process, they assaulted and stabbed both victims several times with a sharp instrument before they fled the scene.”

Police and the emergency medical services were called to the scene and declared the woman dead. Her son was taken to hospital with serious injuries, said Ngoepe.

The police registered cases of house robbery, murder and attempted murder.

“An intelligence-driven joint operation, ’Tshwara tsotsi’, was then activated to track down the suspects, comprising of the Capricorn (SAPS) tracing team and Crime Intelligence Unit joined by the Sebayeng detectives,” said Ngoepe.

“The suspects were arrested at the local tavern following a positive tip-off from members of the community and they were positively linked to the incident.”

Mashitele and Shokane, will be back in court on March 19.

In a separate case, last week the SAPS in Sekgosese, outside Giyani in Limpopo’s Mopani district, arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Lerato Ramatsela was killed on Wednesday in Thabanaswana village, Ngoepe said at the time.

“Neighbours reportedly discovered her body in the nearby bushes with her hands tied. The police were immediately summoned to the scene, and upon arrival they commenced with initial investigations and a manhunt for the suspect.

“The suspect, who is staying in the area, was immediately arrested at his home. It is believed that the young girl was tied and strangled to death. The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but the ongoing police investigations will tell,” he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the murder and commended detectives for quickly arresting the 24-year-old suspect.

