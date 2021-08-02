Pensioner who killed his girlfriend and her two grandchildren a month after they met, jailed for 25 years

Durban: A Thornville pensioner, who killed his girlfriend and her two grandchildren in a drunken state a month after they met, has been jailed for an effective 25 years. In a sentence and plea agreement, Themba Norman Mkhize, 73, told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he met Khanyisile Sibiya in November 2020.

Mkhize, who is divorced with one child, said he was introduced to Sibiya by his sister. In detailing events leading up the murder, Mkhize said that on December 5, Khanyisile came to his house to stay for the weekend. In the early hours on the morning of December 6, he went to a stokvel meeting with six friends. There, he drank whiskey with his friends. He could not how much he had consumed.

Mhkize said that when he arrive back home at 3am, he gave his sister money to purchase Vodka, which they then consumed. During that time, Sibiya’s daughter arrived and dropped off her children, Asemahle Sibiya, 4, Luleka Nomcebo Sibiya, 7. He, Sibiya and her grandchildren went into his room where he and Sibiya argued. She wanted money and began grabbing his genitals which made him very angry.

Mkhize said that in a fit of rage, he took his bush knife and struck Sibiya in the head and body repeatedly until she was motionless. He realised the two grandchildren saw that he killed their grandmother and he decided to kill them too, also using the bush knife. He woke up in the early hours of December 7 unable to recall what had happened.