Petition calling for #justicefornamhla gains traction

Cape Town - South African women have had enough of the mass murders of women across the nation. The latest act of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has resulted in a petition being started to demand justice for the vicious murder of Namhla Mtwa.

The petition which was started by Sesi Fellowship and Skill Hub is addressed to National Police Minister Bheki Cele. “Just like that, another woman is gone! South Africa has a serious problem in not taking GBVF seriously. “We always need some form of trigger event for them to realise that we need proactive actions.”

Mtwa, 34, who worked for the OR Tambo Municipality, was gunned down in her vehicle on April 21. She was shot nine times and was declared dead at the scene. The incident occurred after 7pm when she arrived home in Sidwadawa View in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

No arrests have been made. Claims have been made that Mtwa’s long-time boyfriend, an Eastern Cape businessman and member of the ANC, masterminded her murder. Mtwa apparently ended the relationship two months before her death and allegedly received a death threat from her former partner.

However, since Mtwa’s family revealed details found on her phone about their allegedly abusive relationship the public is baying for his blood. Explicit images and videos of Mtwa’s injuries from the alleged abuse have been widely circulated on social media. WhatsApp text messages between Mtwa and her boyfriend have also been shared.

In images Mtwa is seen to have a swollen eye, burn marks on her body and bruises alleged to be caused by a sjambok on her body. In a video on Twitter, a woman, whose face has been covered but who is alleged to be Mtwa, is being beaten while naked on the bed. Her bloodied and bruised body is visible. In less than 24 hours, the petition on Change.org has received over 8 000 signatures and is going viral on social media platforms.

The Black First Land First (BLF) party has called for swift action as no arrests have been made in the Mtwa incident yet. “The brutal murder of Namhla Mtwa must bring an end to the mass murder of women in South Africa. Men need to be taught that women are not their property but autonomous human beings. “Men must stop acting like mini slave owners. Gender parity education must start at an early age. “The gruesome killing of Namhla allegedly murdered by a known perpetrator is symptomatic of an ongoing war in the black community, where annually an average of 4 000 black women; 1 000 black children; and 15 000 black men are murdered.

“Until we realise that we are in the midst of a war zone, we won’t make progress. We must turn our communities into safe spaces for women and children. Black First Land First (BLF) expects swift action from the police. “The black man has been rendered a subhuman species who violates and kills without hesitation,” the party said. It further called for restorative justice to address the violence in black communities.

BLF stated special courts needed to be established with strict minimum sentences. “Men with power or powerful connections must not be allowed to abuse women with impunity,” it added. [email protected]