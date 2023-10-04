Petty much? Man alerts police after date refuses to pay half her share

Romance can be an expensive endeavour, especially in these modern times. Dates can range from going to a restaurant, watching a movie and bowling to the more unconventional adventures such as hiking, going to the beach and more.

Traditionally, a man is expected to pay the full bill on a date instead of the woman while others go 50/50 or split the bill. If possible, it is a necessary conversation to have about who is paying for what. Unfortunately, a Russian man learned of this too late, as he reportedly got the short end of the stick when his date reportedly ditched him and refused to pay half of the fees.

According to ‘’News 18’’, the 28-year-old Moscow man submitted a police report against the woman, who allegedly rushed out of the restaurant. Reports said that the man told police that he met a woman online a few weeks before, and after getting to know each other on social media, they agreed to go on a date together. They chose a café in the city’s Mira Avenue. “Everything appeared to be going smoothly until the waiter arrived with the bill. He suggested that they split the cost evenly but the woman flat out refused, claiming that he had ordered most of the food and drink, so he should be the one to pay,” reported Oddity Central.