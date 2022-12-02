Phala Phala: Anatomy of a scandal

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing heat following the release of a report into what transpired at his Phala Phala farm, which has since been dubbed “farmgate”. This week, retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member Independent Section 89 Panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office in handling the break-in and theft of a huge amount of money in US$ at his Phala Phala game farm. The panel found that Ramaphosa had committed four serious violations and that there is prima facie evidence against him.

So where did it all begin? Come, let's show you:

– February 2020 : There was a robbery at Ramaphosa’s private game farm in Limpopo. It was reported that around $4 million was taken. The money, later reported to be from the sale of livestock, was hidden in a couch. The suspects allegedly took the money and fled to Cape Town. It was revealed that a domestic helper inside the home on the farm helped the suspects. She was interrogated and the men traced to Cape Town. By the time they were found, they had already exchanged the money into rand. Ramaphosa allegedly failed to report the robbery. – June 2022 : Former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, also laid charges against the president claiming that whatever monies left over from the exchange, was returned and the suspects; Immanuwela David, Urbanus Shaumbwako, Erkki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni and Petrus Afrikaner, were paid for their silence. It is also alleged that one of the suspects had been interrogated while in Namibia by head of the Presidential Protection Unit Major-General Wally Rhoode following apparent intervention by Namibian President Geingob. The Namibian government has denied any involvement. When Fraser's charges came to light, Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing. Spokesperson for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, also questioned Fraser’s timing on the charges. Ramaphosa meanwhile, alluded to a political agenda.

The DA declared its intent to write to the SA Revenue Service for an investigation into whether the $4m had been declared and taxes paid. The party was also going to approach the SA Reserve Bank on the matter. Staunch Jacob Zuma supporter, Tony Yengeni, tried to force the ANC National Executive Committee to compel Ramaphosa to step down. Yengeni also tried and failed to get Ramaphosa unseated and the NWC accepted a report from the president. It said it would await an investigation before revealing its decision. According to wikipedia, African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula tabled an official motion on 14 June 2022, that parliament investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa by forming a Section 89 Committee Inquiry over allegations the latter had violated section 89 of the Constitution.

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced an investigation into Ramaphosa for criminal activities following the ATM complaint. – July 2022 : Rhoode reportedly confirmed that he had driven Ramaphosa’s adviser Bejani Chauke to Namibia where they met with police and were flown to Windhoek by helicopter. SAPS Commissioner Fannie Masemola revealed that Ramaphosa did not open a case of theft. Masemola said the theft took place on February 10, and was only reported a month later by Rhoode.

– August 2022 : The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it would investigate the conduct of police involved in the robbery investigation. Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya said it had obtained 41 statements on the Phala Phala investigation. – November 2022 : Ramaphosa delivered his submission on the Phala Phala probe. He maintains he did nothing wrong. The Phala Phala report is released in which retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member Independent Section 89 Panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office.

Several government engagements are put on ice as the NEC calls an urgent virtual sitting. Ramaphosa was due to address the country on Thursday night - where he was widely expected to resign - but called it off at the last minute. This brings us to where we are now: