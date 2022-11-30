Phala Phala report: What is the ATC and how it will be used

Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has indicated that the Phala Phala report which was handed over to her by an independent panel on Wednesday morning will be handed via Parliament’s ATC. The ATC simply stands for: Announcements, Tablings and Committees.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is used by Parliament to publish documents, reports and any form of announcement including reports compiled by committees. It also delves into the programmes of those committees, their meetings and any announcements made by the president and ministers on a variety of policy decisions. The ATC is sent out to MPs, the media and other stakeholders.

MPs have also indicated they will use this time to study the report before a debate in Parliament on December 6. This is where findings of the Phala Phala report will also be tabled and discussed. IOL