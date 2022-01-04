Phoenix pensioner found dead in her home, police say she was allegedly strangled with a belt

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police have opened a case of murder after a 72-year-old woman was found dead in her Phoenix home. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police attended to a complaint of murder in Edgebury Road in Eastbury on December 3 at around 6pm.

“The body of the 72-year-old deceased female was pointed out to police by family members. “It is alleged that the victim was strangled with a belt by unknown people. “The motive surrounding the incident is unknown and a case of murder was opened at Phoenix SAPS for investigation,” Mbele said.

Shortly after the murder, private security company, KZN VIP Protection, appealed for anyone with information or who witnessed anything to contact SAPS. “Please people let's take the necessary precautions especially when alone at home,” it said. People took to Facebook to share their condolences.