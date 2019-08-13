File photo: ER24

Durban - Four people, including two children, were killed in a head on collision on the N11 approximately 13km outside of Ermelo, Mpumalanga ER24 said. According to the Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison department, the accident happened at around 3.30pm between Ermelo and Hendrina and involved a truck transporting dangerous goods and a sedan.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on scene on Tuesday afternoon, they found Provincial Ambulance and Fire Services already in attendance.

"A wrecked light motor vehicle sat in the middle of the road while a truck had come to a stop on the side of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found a woman lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle while a man and three children lay near the vehicle.

Photo: Supplied.

Assessments showed that the man, woman and a boy believed to be 10 years old, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were later declared dead.

Two other children, a boy and a girl, were assessed on the scene and found to be in a critical condition, having sustained numerous injuries.

"The children were treated for their injuries, provided with advanced life support interventions, and were thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further care."

Meiring said the girl died en route to hospital.

He said the driver of the truck was assessed and found to have escaped injury.

