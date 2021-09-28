PICS: 17 people injured in KZN taxi crash

Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said the accident took place in Greenwood Close in Southridge.

Durban - Seventeen people were injured after a minibus taxi overturned in Verulam on Tuesday morning.

“The Reaction Unit South Africa Operations Centre was inundated with calls from passing motorists requesting assistance for the injured.”

Balram said that on arrival, they found the taxi lying on its side, with 16 passengers and the driver scattered across the scene.

“The injured suffered mild to moderate injuries and were transported to hospital.”