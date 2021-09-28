News
Prem Balram said that on arrival, they found the taxi lying on its side. Picture: Reaction Unit SA
PICS: 17 people injured in KZN taxi crash

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 43m ago

Durban - Seventeen people were injured after a minibus taxi overturned in Verulam on Tuesday morning.

Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said the accident took place in Greenwood Close in Southridge.

“The Reaction Unit South Africa Operations Centre was inundated with calls from passing motorists requesting assistance for the injured.”

All passengers were transported to hospital.

Balram said that on arrival, they found the taxi lying on its side, with 16 passengers and the driver scattered across the scene.

“The injured suffered mild to moderate injuries and were transported to hospital.”

The driver said that while travelling from Waterloo to Cornubia, he had swerved out of the way of an oncoming vehicle that had veered into his lane, resulting in the minibus overturning.

“According to the driver, he was travelling from Waterloo to Cornubia that he avoided an oncoming vehicle which veered into his lane, resulting in the minibus overturning. A passenger, however, stated that the brakes failed. Neither version could be verified.”

