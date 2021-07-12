PICS AND VIDEO: Durban Metro cops did not loot goods, they confiscated them

Durban: The City said it was concerned about the number of videos circulating on social media allegedly showing Durban metro cops looting. City spokesperson Mandla Nsele said a preliminary investigation found that the officers were not looting, but rather confiscating the goods in their possession and recovering items that were abandoned by looters.

“In terms of police procedure and policy, all items recovered have been made in an SAPS register. “Hundreds of people have been detained with the evidence loaded in the vehicles.

Goods that were looted have been confiscated. Picture: Supplied “In terms of law, the suspect, with the chain of evidence must be taken to the police station and this is what has happened.

All items recovered have been recorded in an SAPS register. Picture: Supplied Nsele said however, the City will continue to investigation all allegations levelled against Metro Police officers. The City called on communities to remain calm and listen to the radio and monitor other media to stay informed of current developments.