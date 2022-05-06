PICS &VIDEO: eThekwini residents burn tyres on R102, demanding City provide water and electricity

Durban – About 200 residents took to the streets on the KZN North Coast on Friday morning, demanding better service delivery. According to Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad the protesters blocked the intersection on the R102 near Ottawa.

“The roadway was blocked from about 6am this morning. “Metro police Public Order Police and other units responded.

“The protesters were burning tyres and debris was strewn all over the roadway.”

Sewpersad said police opened the roadway, but residents were still standing there. A resident holds a placard saying ‘We need water’ Picture: Supplied “We urge motorists to exercise extreme caution as the situation was very volatile.’’ The residents said they were upset about service delivery issues, in particular the supply of water and electricity, Sewpersad said.

About 200 resident blocked the R102 intersection demanding water and electricity. Picture: Supplied In the wake of the devastating floods in KZN on April 9, many areas in the province experienced water shortages as infrastructure was damaged. The City said said great strides was made to restore water supply in areas affected by the recent floods. “However, in some parts of the City it will take longer to restore water supply due to the extensive damage to infrastructure. In the interim, the Municipality is dispatching tankers to supply residents with water.”

