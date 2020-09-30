PICS & VIDEO: Six dead, four wounded in Khayelitsha mass shooting

Durban - Six people were shot dead and four more wounded in a mass shooting in Solomon Tshuku Road, Site C in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

According to police, gunmen opened fire on the group who were sitting in a house.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said police were called out to the scene around 4pm.

Potelwa said reports from the scene indicated that during the shooting, six people died at the scene while four more were rushed to hospital for urgent care.

She added that the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage.