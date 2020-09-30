PICS & VIDEO: Six dead, four wounded in Khayelitsha mass shooting
Durban - Six people were shot dead and four more wounded in a mass shooting in Solomon Tshuku Road, Site C in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
According to police, gunmen opened fire on the group who were sitting in a house.
Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said police were called out to the scene around 4pm.
Potelwa said reports from the scene indicated that during the shooting, six people died at the scene while four more were rushed to hospital for urgent care.
She added that the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage.
The mass shooting comes just days five people were killed in an attack in Kwandengezi, in Pinetown, last week. At the time, KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said six people were ordered out of the vehicle that they were sitting in. She said the men fired multiple shots at them and they all died at the scene. Police are investigating further.
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Monday, accompanied by ZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli and National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole. The delegation met with relatives of the deceased and called for an end to violence in the province.
IOL