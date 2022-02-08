PICS: Arrested Mpumalanga robbers’ getaway driver did not have a driver’s licence

Pretoria – Four people, between 30 and 39 years old, were arrested after allegedly committing a business robbery at a shop at Ilanga Mall in Nelspruit. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the robbery happened yesterday.

"Among the arrested suspects is a former police sergeant who previously worked at crime intelligence office in the province of Mpumalanga," Mohlala said. He said according to the police report, at about 8am on Monday, a group of armed suspects stormed into the shop where they held the employees hostage. The shop employees were tied up with cable ties before the assailants robbed them of cellphones, laptops as well as cash and computer boxes.

“Meanwhile one of the workers at the shop was fortunately inside the bathroom during the occurrence of the robbery and this employee managed to call for help,” Mohlala said. “The security officers at the mall responded swiftly (and) cornered the suspects a few moments later as they tried to flee from the scene using a white Toyota Corolla Quest without number plates nor licence disc.” The South African Police Service at Nelspruit was notified of the robbery and officers rushed to the scene.

"When they were arrested, the suspects were found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen during the robbery, including two laptops, cash and computer monitors. Two firearms with ammunition were also seized from the suspects," Mohlala said. "The four suspects are facing charges of business robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property as well as contravention of traffic laws, after driving the said vehicle without number plates, licence disc and without a valid driver's licence." Mohlala said the arrested robbers are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon.