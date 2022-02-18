PICS: Bid to outrun Mpumalanga cops in stolen car ends in crash

PRETORIA – Several taxi passengers were injured in Mpumalanga when two men, seeking to evade police and private security, lost control of a stolen Mazda 323 and crashed into the minibus. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said on Thursday, officials from vehicle tracking company Cartrack where on the lookout for the stolen green Mazda 323 with Gauteng registration.

The car had been stolen on Thursday morning, near Steelpoort in Limpopo. “These officials from Cartrack were on a lookout and then spotted the said vehicle with two suspects inside, just after the Arbor/Blesbokfontein off-ramp. The car was heading towards the direction of Johannesburg, in Gauteng,” Mohlala said. The South African Police Service was contacted for backup, and officers from Witbank, Ogies as well as Delmas joined the pursuit.

“A high speed chase then ensued on the N12 highway between the suspects and the team of astute members from Cartrack in conjunction with the SAPS. At that point in time, the suspects realised that they were then in trouble,” Mohlala said. “Suddenly the driver of the stolen car drove into the back of a Toyota Quantum and reportedly lost control, resulting in the vehicle coming to a halt on the road side.” TWO men have been arrested in Mpumalanga after they involved in a crash as they attempted to flee from police with a Mazda 323 stolen in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS Mohlala said four commuters inside the minibus sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the stolen vehicle sustained serious injuries.

“Two suspects, aged between 30 and 40 respectively were then apprehended and both taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard,” he said. “The rest of the injured persons from the said minibus were treated by the medical personnel at the scene. The recovered vehicle was confiscated.” TWO men have been arrested in Mpumalanga after they involved in a crash as they attempted to flee from police with a Mazda 323 stolen in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS The duo is expected to appear before the Delmas District Court on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen property.