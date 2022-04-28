PICS: Bid to smuggle 100kg of dagga into SA stopped in its tracks – man arrested

Pretoria – The Carolina Magistrate’s Court has granted R10 000 bail to a 28-year-old man who was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for allegedly smuggling more than 100kg of dagga from Eswatini. Sifiso Ronald Nkomo is scheduled to return to court on June 13 to answer charges of possession of dagga.

“According to the report, SAPS members from Carolina were patrolling in the area when they spotted a white Ford Ranger bakkie and ordered the driver to stop,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “Upon searching the bakkie, the members discovered about 31 refuse bags stashed with dagga weighing at 113.6kg, to the estimated value of about R170 400. The man was then apprehended and charged with dealing in dagga.” The Carolina Magistrate’s Court has granted R10 000 bail to a 28-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly smuggling more than 100kg of dagga from Eswatini. Photo: SAPS Mdhluli said the vehicle used by Nkomo was also seized by police.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect was allegedly trafficking the dagga from the Kingdom of Eswatini into South Africa when his mission was intercepted by the police. The said bakkie was also confiscated as police believe that it was used in the commission of crime,” Mdhluli said. “He appeared before the Carolina Magistrate’s Court (on Tuesday) and was granted R10 000 bail. He will appear again at the same court on 13 June 2022.” The Carolina Magistrate’s Court has granted R10 000 bail to a 28-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly smuggling more than 100kg of dagga from Eswatini. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed Nkomo’s arrest, and saluted the officers “for their vigilance in fighting crime in all aspects”.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old man was arrested at the Jeppes Reef border post for allegedly trafficking drugs after he attempted to smuggle dagga wrapped around his belly from Eswatini. At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 27-year-old was intercepted after crossing into South Africa. “As part of the Easter Weekend Operations, at around 12.10pm police were busy with their routine duties including patrolling the border between South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini when they spotted a suspicious man who used an illegal crossing near Jeppes Reef to enter into South Africa,” Mohlala said.

“He was reportedly stopped and after searching him, police noticed that he had wrapped dagga around his body weighing at about 1.9kg.” IOL