PICS: Bid to smuggle R1 million dagga into South Africa gets armed man arrested, vehicle seized

Pretoria – A 31-year-old man suspected of dealing in dagga and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, was arrested after he was found with marijuana estimated to be worth over R1 million. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the suspect is today scheduled to appear before the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The members were conducting their routine patrol duties, when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux bakkie at Sector One along Oshoek border line. A 31-year-old man is appearing in court after he was arrested for attempting to bring dagga worth more than R1 million into South Africa from the Kingdom of eSwatini. Picture: SAPS “They then stopped the bakkie, searched it and found 39 blocks of dagga inside, as well as a firearm in the driver's possession who reportedly failed to produce a licence and was arrested thereafter. Police then confiscated the dagga worth R1.2 million, as well as the vehicle,” said Mdhluli. A 31-year-old man is appearing in court after he was arrested for attempting to bring dagga worth more than R1 million into South Africa from the Kingdom of eSwatini. Picture: SAPS Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has applauded police at Oshoek for “their effort which ensured the swift arrest of the suspect”.

A 31-year-old man is appearing in court after he was arrested for attempting to bring dagga worth more than R1 million into South Africa from the Kingdom of eSwatini. Picture: SAPS Last month, a 27-year-old man was arrested at the Jeppes Reef border post for allegedly trafficking drugs from eSwatini after he attempted to smuggle dagga wrapped around his belly. At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was intercepted by officers who were doing routine checks. “As part of the Easter weekend operations, at around 12.10pm police were busy with their routine duties including patrolling the border between South Africa and the Kingdom of eSwatini when they spotted a suspicious man who used an illegal crossing near Jeppes Reef to enter into South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment