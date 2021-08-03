PICS: Body of teen who lost his footing while fishing recovered from river

Durban: The body of a 16-year-old teenager was recovered in Nsuze on the KZN North Coast after he fell into a river and drowned. Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, said the boy was reportedly fishing when he lost his footing and fell into the river, and never resurfaced.

Emergency personnel search for the body of the teen. Picture:IPSS Medical Rescue Herbst said that on arrival of IPSS SAR together with SAPS dive unit (Richards Bay and Durban), SAPS K9 SAR (Durban and Umhlali), SAPS Airwing, it was established that the remote location was accessible primarily by air. The recovery was only accessible by air. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue “Divers, K9s and SAR handlers were flown to the remote location where a search was initiated. After some time, K9’s indicated the location of the body and it was recovered by police divers.