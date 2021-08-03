PICS: Body of teen who lost his footing while fishing recovered from river
Durban: The body of a 16-year-old teenager was recovered in Nsuze on the KZN North Coast after he fell into a river and drowned.
Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, said the boy was reportedly fishing when he lost his footing and fell into the river, and never resurfaced.
Herbst said that on arrival of IPSS SAR together with SAPS dive unit (Richards Bay and Durban), SAPS K9 SAR (Durban and Umhlali), SAPS Airwing, it was established that the remote location was accessible primarily by air.
“Divers, K9s and SAR handlers were flown to the remote location where a search was initiated. After some time, K9’s indicated the location of the body and it was recovered by police divers.
“Rescue personnel, K9s and the deceased were flown to an accessible area and the matter was handed over to local police members.”
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed an inquest docket was opened at Nsuze SAPS after a 16 year old boy drowned while fishing.
IOL