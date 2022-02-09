PICS: Car completely burns after package catches alight

Durban: A car was completely burnt after a package inside the car, which contained batteries burst into flames on Wednesday. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to reports of a vehicle fire on an unnamed road in the Cornubia Business hub, North of Durban.

The completely burnt car. Picture: Netcare 911 “Reports indicate that an SUV caught alight after it was alleged by the owner that a package inside the vehicle, containing batteries, burst into flames. The driver and passenger, both males, were not injured.” Herbst said the man was unable to explain what sort of batteries they were.

“It seems they were for the motorised gate. However, he was unable to confirm.” Herbst said the Fire Department were not called to the scene as the car burnt as the fire soon went out. Two males sustained no injuries. Picture: Netcare 911