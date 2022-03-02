PICS: Chopper crashes at Virginia Airport - 3 injured
Durban – A pilot and two passengers escaped serious injury in a helicopter crash at Virginia Airport, in Durban, on Wednesday morning.
According to Paul Herbst of Medi Response Search & Rescue, the three people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Herbst said the cause of the crash was unknown and would be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority.
In May last year, two people died after a Robinson 22 helicopter crashed into a sandbank in the Umgeni River below the N2 bridge.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the helicopter crashed at around 8.15am.
“It is alleged that the plane crashed on the island in the Umgeni River. Two pilots, believed to be in their twenties, were declared dead at the scene.”
