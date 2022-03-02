PICS: Chopper crashes at Virginia Airport - 3 injured

Durban – A pilot and two passengers escaped serious injury in a helicopter crash at Virginia Airport, in Durban, on Wednesday morning. According to Paul Herbst of Medi Response Search & Rescue, the three people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Herbst said the cause of the crash was unknown and would be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority. In May last year, two people died after a Robinson 22 helicopter crashed into a sandbank in the Umgeni River below the N2 bridge. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the helicopter crashed at around 8.15am.