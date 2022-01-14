PICS: Cops kill three armed robbers in a shoot-out after robbery at a Mpumalanga supermarket

Pretoria – Three alleged armed robbers have been fatally shot during an exchange of fire with police in Mpumalanga after a robbery at a supermarket where items including cigarettes, money and airtime were taken. “The provincial commissioner of [SAPS] Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has applauded members at Tonga for being dedicated to the cause of fighting crime as well as their act of bravery.

“This happened after three armed robbers were gunned down last night [Thursday] at Block A in Tonga, during a shootout with police,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “According to the information, a group of suspects charged into the local supermarket at Block A, heavily armed and looted items such cigarettes, television sets, airtime as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a white Ford Bantam thereafter.” Three alleged armed robbers have been killed in a shootout with members of the South African Police Service following a robbery at a supermarket. Photo: Supplied/SAPS The matter was reported to the police, who responded “swiftly” and immediately searched for the suspects.

Mohlala said the police officers spotted the suspects driving in a white Ford Bantam which matched the description of the vehicle used to flee the scene.

"Upon noticing the police, the suspects fired at them and the police retaliated, fatally wounding three of the suspects, while one managed to escape," said Mohlala. "Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect is urged to immediately contact Colonel Nancy Mnisi on 0726038438 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPSApp."