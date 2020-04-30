Pics: Decomposed body found floating in KZN river





According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala an inquest docket had been opened at Newlands East police station after the b ody of the unknown male was found in an advanced state of decomposition below the M21 bridge in the Newlands area.





She said investigations were on going and no other details were available at this stage.

Durban - Five days after a decomposed body was seen floating in the Umgeni River in Durban it has been recovered.