PICS: Durban mechanic finds cobra in truck bonnet

Durban: A Shallcross mechanic, who was about to service a truck, got a fright when he lifted the battery cover and found a snouted cobra on it. Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said the snakes were highly venomous, and not common in Durban.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I received a call from a transport company in Shallcross. One of the mechanics was working on the truck, and lifted the battery cover and under it, was a large snake.” Evans said that naturally, service on the truck came to a halt. “When I was told there was a large, brown and yellow snake, in a truck from near Richard's Bay, my first thought was that it was a forest cobra, maybe even a python. I was desperately hoping for a forest cobra. We don't see them in Durban, but they're my favourite cobra species.

“My two guesses were incorrect. When I lifted the battery cover, I was pleasantly surprised to find a snouted cobra. Evans said he hadn’t caught once since about 2016, and certainly not near Durban. He said that trying to catch the snouted cobra was not easy.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It tried darting off into the undercarriage of the truck, but I grabbed the tail, and managed to get it to reverse. Soon had it in a bucket.” Evans said the snakes were common in the Richards Bay area. They get the name 'snouted cobra', because of an upturned scale on their snout.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said the snake was just over 1m. Evans said cobras didn’t spit venom, they bit. IOL