PICS: Esther Mahlangu’s gun sold several times after her robbery, recovered by cops in a toilet cistern

Pretoria – Provincial commissioner police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the “sterling work” done by the established team of detectives. They arrested and charged two suspects, 32 years old and 37 years old, in connection with the robbery of renowned Ndebele artist, Dr Esther Nostokana Mahlangu, 87. Seven suspects were brought in for questioning, and five were released after obtaining statements from them. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the five could not be linked to the robbery.

“According to the report, police pounced on the first suspect at around 2am in the morning at Mogononong in Siyabuswa. He was found with the firearm and its serial number filed off, hidden in the toilet cistern, wrapped in plastic,” Mohlala said. The firearm with its serial number filed off, was hidden in a toilet cistern. Photo: SAPS “He then pointed to the second suspect where he bought the firearm from. The second suspect bought it from the third suspect. The third suspect pointed to the fourth suspect where he also bought it from.” Police said the fourth suspect, 37, confessed to be the one who broke into Mahlangu’s house and took the firearm, money and a safe.

Safe found grinded at Ramokgeletsane. Photo: SAPS “The safe was found grinded at Ramokgeletsane, a few kilometres from Siyabuswa,” Mohlala said. Mahlangu was assaulted during a robbery at her house in Weltevrede, near Siyabuswa on 19 March at about 3pm. “During the robbery, the defenceless pensioner was reportedly assaulted and strangled where her hands were tied with a cord. The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65 mm pistol as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys then fled the scene,” Mohlala said.

“She was left helpless and she sustained some injuries on her face but was later found by her granddaughter who alerted the neighbours.” Police said the two suspects have been charged with possession of unlawful firearm and house robbery. The duo is expected to appear before Mdutjana Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga today.

