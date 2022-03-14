PICS: Five arrested in Mpumalanga for attempting to smuggle stolen motorbikes into Mozambique

Nelspruit: Two more people have been arrested in Mpumalanga for attempting to smuggle motorbikes, believed to be stolen in South Africa, into neighbouring Mozambique. The “breakthrough” came a day after three men were arrested by the Nelspruit Flying Squad, near Kaapmuiden on Saturday, as they were ferrying hidden motorbikes, also believed to be stolen, in a vehicle with KwaZulu-Natal registration plates.

“Reports indicate that the members were conducting their normal duties at Kaapmuiden when they received information about a certain white Isuzu bakkie with KZN registration number plates which was carrying suspected stolen properties and it was on its way to Mozambique,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “More details regarding the said vehicle indicated that the bakkie was travelling on the N4 road. The members were on the lookout for the said vehicle and they then spotted it next to Nkomazi Toll Plaza.” Five people are appearing in the Barberton Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga for attempting to smuggle stolen and dismantled motorbikes into Mozambique. Photo: Supplied/SAPS The bakkie, with two occupants was stopped and searched by the police officers.

“Whilst searching the car, motorcycle parts which were wrapped in black plastic bags were found. The driver and his crew were immediately arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen properties,” said Mohlala. The bakkie was also confiscated, as it was used in committing a crime, according to the police. Five people are appearing in the Barberton Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga for attempting to smuggle stolen and dismantled motorbikes into Mozambique. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “Police further established that the goods were from Johannesburg and were destined for Mozambique when members ended their trip,” said Mohlala.

“The two men will join the other three suspects who were arrested on Saturday (12 March 2022) whilst on a similar mission and they will all appear at the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Monday.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has saluted the officers for their “relentless efforts and enthusiasm in tackling smuggling of suspected stolen goods”. “Our province is situated along the borders of two countries, which is Mozambique and the Kingdom of eSwatini. Having vigilant members who do not take things at face value is paramount if we are serious about overcoming cross border crimes,” she said.

“We are indeed thankful for what we have achieved thus far.” Five people are appearing in the Barberton Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga for attempting to smuggle stolen and dismantled motorbikes into Mozambique. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Last week, a 33-year-old man was arrested and two stolen cars were recovered at his place of residence in Tweefontein near Kwamhlanga. “Our reports indicate that on the said day (on Wednesday) members of CarTrack company alerted police about information of a stolen vehicle. Then a joint sting operation between the two parties was executed and the details thereof were followed up,” Mohlala said at the time.

