PICS: Gauteng businessman,60, arrested with boats and trailers suspected to be stolen

Durban: A 60-year-old Gauteng man has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 18 boats and 19 trailers suspected to be stolen. According to police the goods were found on his property on Monday.

SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said police received information about a second-hand dealer selling boats and trailers with tampered vehicle identification numbers. Masondo said members of the Provincial Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, Tracker Connect and Provincial Head Office reservists pounced on the business premises in Linden. Police found 18 boats and 19 trailers with vehicle identification numbers allegedly tampered with. Picture: SAPS “Police found 18 boats and 19 trailers with vehicle identification numbers allegedly tampered with.

“It is further alleged at the premises, police also found stencils that are suspected to be used for installing new VINs.” Masondo said the owner of the business was arrested and charged with fraud as well as contravention of the Second Hand Goods and contravention of Road Traffic Act.

Police said the owner of the business was arrested and charged with fraud as well as contravention of the Second Hand Goods and contravention of Road Traffic Act. Picture: SAPS He said the accused who is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, could face more charges.