PICS: Hawks dismantle syndicate dealing in crystal meth and dagga in Limpopo

Pretoria – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested three people aged 35, 37 and 38 for dealing in drugs in Limpopo’s Nzhelele area. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke said the trio had been on the radar of the elite crime-combating unit of the SAPS.

"The Hawks received intelligence about drug dealing in the area and kept an observation for a few months," said Maluleke. "On 10 March 2022, the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation, assisted by the tactical response team members, conducted a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of the trio." The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested three people for dealing in drugs in Limpopo's Nzhelele area. Photo: Supplied/Hawks Maluleke said the first suspect was caught selling crystal meth and dagga at his spaza, while the other two, who are alleged to be a couple, were found in possession of crystal meth in their house.

"The estimated value of the seized drugs is R10 000. The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Dzanani District Court on Friday, 11 March 2022," said Maluleke. "Investigations to address drug dealing in the province are continuing." Earlier this week, a 42-year-old man, Collins Emeka Akonam, and a 24-year-old woman, Mahlatse Eunicah Maseko, appeared separately before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, charged with possession and dealing in drugs.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the two were arrested by members of the police provincial organised crime unit and provincial detectives last week. She said the law enforcement units had received information about the presence of drug dealers in Thornhill, a suburb of Polokwane. “The police discovered heroin and crystal meth drugs worth more than R3.5 million,” said Malabi Dzhangi.

"The police then proceeded to the next house in the same estate and found drugs worth over R100 000, and the suspect's vehicle was also seized."