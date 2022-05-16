PICS: Kidnapped bank manager rescued after movie-style ransom collection, car chase and shoot-out

Pretoria – Two people are scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court this morning, facing charges of abduction, extortion and attempted murder after police rescued a regional risk manager of a bank who had been kidnapped while on a morning jog in Limpopo. “A well co-ordinated operation conducted by the SAPS team of investigators assisted by the tactical response team (TRT) together with the hostage negotiators of the South African Police Service (on Saturday night), led to the rescue of the abducted regional bank risk manager and the arrest of two suspects following a car chase and shoot-out with the police in the Westenburg policing area outside Polokwane,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The 56-year-old bank manager went on a jog in the morning at about 9am when he was allegedly abducted by the suspects not far from his home in Welgelegen on the outskirts of the city.” The abductors later contacted the relatives of the bank manager, and demanded “a substantial amount of money” in return for his safe release. The matter was reported to the police and the detectives from the provincial investigation unit, crime intelligence and organised crimes unit, tactical response team joined by hostage negotiators immediately started with investigations, gathering information in a bid to rescue the kidnapped man.

“The ransom money was then dropped off at the agreed pick-up point. The suspects came driving in two BMW motor vehicles, white and black in colour and immediately fled the scene after picking up the money with the victim still inside one of their vehicles,” Mojapelo said. “A high-speed car chase ensued and the driver of one of the BMWs, carrying the abducted victim, lost control, swerved into the nearby bushes and came to a halt. Two suspects were ultimately arrested after they apparently got shot.” The other suspects managed to flee from police in the white BMW sedan.

Two alleged abductors are appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested as police rescued a regional risk manager of a bank. Photo: Supplied: SAPS “The victim was also injured during the shoot-out incident and was taken to the hospital where he is in a stable condition. The money was also recovered and the other BMW confiscated,” Mojapelo said. The two suspects, 25 and 28 years old, are in hospital, under heavy police guard. “We appeal to members of the community to come forward with any information that can assist in the apprehension of the remaining suspects. Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” the police said.

