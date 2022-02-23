PICS: KZN Anti-poaching dogs receive dental treatment to maintain their crucial scenting ability

Durban: Three anti-poaching dogs from the Ezemvelo Canine Unit, which plays a significant role in combating rhino poaching, received much-needed dental treatment recently. The procedures are not only important for ensuring the overall health and oral hygiene of the dogs, but help to maintain their scenting ability.

These dogs specialise in cold scent tracking and operate in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park and uMkhuze section, iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The treatment was made possible thanks to a donation from Hill’s Pet Nutrition to Wildlife ACT, a conservation NGO. Dr Patrick Liversage performs a dental procedure on an anti-poaching dog at the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park. Picture: Sven Musica/Supplied The procedures were performed at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park by Highway veterinarian Dr Patrick Liversage.

They involved a full health check, dental prophylaxis, including scale and polish, as well as survey dental radiographs. Two of the three dogs also needed a canine tooth restoration. Dennis Kelly, of the Ezemvelo Canine Unit, said the unit played a crucial role in anti-poaching efforts.

“This unit has improved our response capability to poaching threats and enables us to apprehend poachers before rhino are killed.” Liversage said dental disease was common in dogs, working and domestic. “By age three, over 80% of dogs have some form of dental disease.

“Dental disease has serious consequences if not treated, as bacteria in the plaque can enter the bloodstream and spread to the heart, kidneys and liver. The dogs, which are bloodhound/Dobermann cross-breeds, are trained to follow tracks and can follow human scent that is up to six hours old. Picture: Sven Musica/Supplied “As the severity of dental disease progresses it can cause loss of teeth as well as swelling, pain, and inflammation in the nasal passages. “The tracker dogs rely on their noses to perform their role in the anti-poaching unit. It is therefore imperative that we maintain their oral health in optimal condition to keep them working at their peak,” said Liversage.

Mark Gerrard, the managing director of Wildlife ACT, said these specialised dogs and their handlers have become powerful partners in wildlife protection and anti-poaching efforts. "They form part of the wider conservation management practices in these parks."