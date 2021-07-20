PICS: KZN cops finally get their Covid-19 jabs

Durban: The SAPS Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning. A week ago the vaccine roll-out for SAPS in KwaZulu Natal was halted following days of civil unrest.

The situation in KZN demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the roll out of the vaccination programme, said national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. On Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the drive was launched at the Durban Central SAPS and led by Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major General Phindile Radebe. “The launch in Durban will see 500 police officers receiving their vaccination in the first day.

“Thereafter, police will launch 11 other sites in the province as we target almost 30 000 personnel including reservists, security guards, interns as well as national units that are located within the province.” Provincial Head of Technology Management Services Brigadier Martin Stander. Naicker said provisions were also being made for police officers from other provinces deployed for duty within KZN.

He said each district would have one site, except for eThekwini which would have two sites, to cater for the large number of police officers stationed within the district. “The vaccination drive will prioritise members who are 60 years and above, members with co-morbidities, those members who are at a high risk of exposure to the virus especially operational members, cleaners and security guards.” The Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Phindile Radebe said: “The vaccine is our best defence against this deadly virus and we are pleased to be in a position to roll out the vaccine to police officials in KZN.