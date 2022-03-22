Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PICS: KZN man crushed to death by his car

A man died after he was crushed by his vehicle in Verulam. Picture: RUSA

A man died after he was crushed by his vehicle in Verulam. Picture: RUSA

Published 55m ago

Durban: A 56-year-old man was killed after his vehicle overturned and fell on him in Verulam on Monday evening.

Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), described it as a freak accident.

He said their operation centre received multiple calls from residents in the Everest Heights area at around 8pm, requesting assistance for the driver at around 8pm.

“Reaction Officers and Rusa medics were immediately dispatched and, on arrival found, that white Ford Sierra was located in a driveway, lying on its side with the driver trapped underneath.

eThekwini Fire & Rescue Services used the Jaws Of Life to extricate the deceased from under the wreckage. Picture: RUSA

“The male suffered life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Balram said it is alleged that the deceased was in parking his vehicle when it overturned on the driver's side.

eThekwini Fire & Rescue Services used the Jaws of Life to extricate the deceased from under the wreckage.

The SAPS has been approached for comment.

IOL

