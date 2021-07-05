PICS: KZN weekend 'horror' crashes claims three lives, injures several

Durban: Three people were killed and several people injured in horror accidents on KZN roads this weekend. One person was killed in a horror accident on the M7 highway on Sunday afternoon.

Garrith Jamieson, of KZN VIP Medical Paramedics, said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 4pm to find “total carnage”. A man believed to be in his thirties was killed. Picture: ALS Paramedics and KZN VIP Medical “A truck and multiple vehicles had collided at the intersection.

“One person, a male believed to be in his thirties,sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. “Three others sustained moderate to serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment.” In an accident on Saturday evening, one person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the N2 in the vicinity of Zinkwazi.

Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, said paramedics were met with “chaos on scene”. “Reports from scene indicate that a vehicle had allegedly broken down and was being pushed to safety, when it was rear-ended. Following the rear-ending, vehicles allegedly crossed lanes into oncoming traffic, resulting in further collisions. The accident of the N2 near Zinkwazi claimed one life. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

“Advanced life support paramedics declared one person dead on scene whilst they worked to stabilise a further two patients.” Herbst said all injured patients were transported to hospital. In another incident, also on Saturday evening, one person was killed after being ejected from a bakkie.

Herbst said IPSS Medical Rescue responded to reports of a serious collision near Mandeni. “On arrival of advanced life support paramedics, it was established that a bakkie had left the roadway and rolled, ejecting its five occupants.

One person who was ejected from a bakkie near Mandeni died on arrival at hospital. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue. “One patient sustained critical injuries while the other four sustained moderate injuries. “Paramedics worked to stabilise patients on scene before transporting them to medical facilities, under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue practitioners. Unfortunately, one patient succumbed to their injuries after arriving at hospital.”