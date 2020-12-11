PICS: KZN’s festive season safety plan swings into high gear

Durban – A stern warning has been issued to fast food outlets and patrons to ensure that they adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols during the festive season. On Thursday evening, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala along with MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli and MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay joined police officers on an operation to ensure that food establishments were enforcing safety protocols. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and MECs Ravi Pillay and Bheki Ntuli visited eateries along Durban’s Florida Road to ensure that patrons and management were adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols. Picture: Supplied The inspections were meant to monitor compliance with Covid-19 regulations and to assess the safety measures that establishments have put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially during the festive season.

"We want people to enjoy themselves this festive season but we want them to understand that this year is different.

“We all have to take responsibility and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“When we go out, we have to follow the rules that are in place such as the wearing of masks, washing our hands or using hand sanitiser and maintaining social distance," he said.

Zikalala said he was pleased with what he found at the eateries they visited.

"Yes, there are a few issues that need to be addressed but they are adhering to the rules," he said.

Zikalala said the MECs will be visiting various areas over the festive season to ensure that people are adhering to rules.

The main aim of Operation Vala, is to tighten security measures across the province through law enforcement operations, monitoring cross border and inter-provincial movement in order to ensure safety during the festive season period and beyond.

