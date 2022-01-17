PICS: Ladysmith under water after a week of heavy rains

Durban: Ladysmith residents may see some respite as water levels have receded following a week of flooding. According to Ward 20 councillor Abbas Warasally, the central business district and the Leonardsville area have been the worst affected.

“Hundred of businesses have been flooded, and residents had to be evacuated.” Warasally attributed this to the poor maintenance of the drainage in the area.

The Ladysmith CBD is still underwater. Picture: Supplied “It doesn’t have to rain in Ladysmith for floods to happen. “There has been heavy rainfall in the Van Reenen and Bergville area, and the bankS of the Klip River had collapsed.”

Warasally said the dam levels had dropped, and clean up operations were under way. “We are hopeful that the worst is over.”

Residents have been affected by the week-long flood. Picture: Supplied He said a school in the CBD, Windsor Secondary, had been flooded, and he doubtful school would reopen on Wednesday. Imtiaz Sooliman, director of Gift of the Givers, said their aquatic rescue teams were on standby.