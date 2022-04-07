PICS: Man critical after falling from 4th floor window of uMhlanga flat

Durban - A 24-year-old man who allegedly fell from the 4th floor of an apartment building in Lagoon Drive, uMhlanga is in a critical condition.
According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they arrived on scene just after 9.3am and found the man lying on the concrete below.
“Paramedics assessed the patient who was found to have sustained critical injuries.
“He was treated on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners and once stabilised was rushed through to a local hospital.
“Circumstances leading to the man falling from the apartment are at this stage not known,” he said.
Herbst said SAPS were informed.
In a separate incident in Durban, in November 2019, a man miraculously survived after falling seven floors from an apartment in the Durban CBD.
IOL