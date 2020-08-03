PICS: Man gunned down in Pinetown shooting

Durban - A case of murder is under investigation at Pinetown SAPS after a man was shot dead on Monday afternoon. At this stage the motive of the shooting is unknown. According to a source, who had been parked at the intersection of Beviss and Old Main Road, he saw a vehicle speed past him. Picture: Supplied "I did not manage to get licence plate details but as I turned into Beviss Road, I saw that a vehicle had stopped in the road," the man said. He said that the vehicle, a blue BMW, was still idling and the single occupant in the vehicle was slumped over in the seat.

Picture: Supplied

The source revealed that the vehicle had multiple gunshot holes. He said people from the businesses on the road were standing on the road.

"I called the police and they responded within minutes to the scene," he said.

It is alleged that the BMW was being followed by men in a silver-grey Audi.

According to reports, the men in the Audi opened fire on the BMW. He was fatally wounded.

Police are investigating further.

An eyewitness who claimed to have seen the shooting said he believed that it was a hit on the driver in the BMW.

The road had to be closed off to traffic while forensic teams gathered evidence. No arrests have been effected as yet.

