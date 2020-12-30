PICS: Man rescued after falling 40m off Howick Falls platform

Durban - Police and private ambulance Search and Rescue teams were called out to Howick Falls in KZN on Wednesday to rescue a man who had fallen approximately 40 meters from the viewing platform. Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesman said that is alleged that the man was chased by unknown assailants at 2am on Wednesday morning when he fell from the platform. “ER24 paramedics arrived just before 6:30 am after being alerted by the South African Police Services who were already on the scene along with another private emergency service,” Campbell said. Police and private ambulance Search and Rescue teams were called out to Howick Falls in KZN on Wednesday to rescue a man who had fallen approximately 40 meters from the viewing platform. Picture: Supplied.

“The viewing platform sits to the side of the falls and the patient could be seen clinging to a branch on a small ledge, 40 meters down the 95-meter cliff face. Our medic suited up in his harness while SAPS cordoned off the area to the 30 or so bystanders he said.

Campbell said the SAPS Search and Rescue team then arrived and set up a rope system.

The man who was rescued after falling off the Howick Falls platform was attached to the medic's harness via a sling and both were lifted back up to the platform. Picture: Supplied.

“As our medic was already suited up, they decided to lower him down to the patient to save time. The patient was assessed and found to have only suffered minor injuries. He was then attached to the medic's harness via a sling and both were lifted back up to the platform just before 8 am. He was transported to Northdale hospital by the other private emergency service on the scene for further care,” he said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.