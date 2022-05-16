PICS: Mancosa steps in to save KZN school from closing after devastating floods

Durban: On Monday almost 1000 children returned to Dr Macken Mistry Primary School in Durban following the devastating floods in April. In addition to office furniture, Mancosa also provided a new alarm system, wi-fi, a computer and printer, and new doors. The school had to close its doors because of the flood damage, estimated at R3 million.

Story continues below Advertisment

About 20 classrooms and the tuck shop were submerged in water that reached the ceiling. Mancosa, a private higher education institution, stepped in and spearheaded a rehabilitation project. The school’s principal, Pompey Sukool, said most amenities and facilities were wrecked, including electrical appliances.

More on this LOOK: Durban school remains closed following devastating floods

“The water rose to the ceiling, and thick mud entered all the classrooms and offices.” He said Mancosa said saved the school from permanently closing. The school has 957 pupils. Dr Macken Mistry Primary School in the aftermath of the floods. “They facilitated the cleaning and provided a new alarm system, wi-fi, office furniture, a computer and printer, and new doors.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Principal of Mancosa Professor Magnate Ntombela said: “When communities, especially schools, are in distress, Mancosa works with like-minded partners to lend a hand in a targeted response to ease the hardships. Mancosa facilitated the cleaning. “These kinds of initiatives stay true to the testament of the Yusuf Karodia Foundation, which is focused on promoting a brighter future through participation in initiatives in education, new venture creation and supported welfare.” IOL