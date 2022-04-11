PICS: More than 5 000 rifle bullets recovered as Joburg Metro Police officials are arrested for dealing in ammunition

THE Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department said it is disturbed and disappointed following the arrest of two officials and one member of the public for theft and illegally dealing in ammunition of the JMPD. “On Friday, April 8, the department's internal affairs unit received a tipoff from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] who have been conducting an ammunition operation, and had earlier arrested a member of a shooting range in Randfontein,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“The ammunition operation led the police to a man, who pointed out a JMPD official whom he was in cahoots with. The JMPD official further pointed out the second official who is the alleged supplier of the ammunition.” Fihla said the second JMPD official was apprehended near The Glen Mall in Oakdene, and 5 400 rounds of JMPD rifle ammunition were found in his possession. Two officials of the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and a civilian have been arrested for illegally dealing in ammunition. Photo: JMPD “All three suspects were arrested and detained at Moffatview SAPS. A case docket has been opened for further investigation. An internal investigation has also been launched for bringing the council into disrepute as the department's resources were used in the commission of a crime,” said Fihla.

“The trio were later transferred to Johannesburg central SAPS and they will likely appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, April 11.” Last month, Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed that approximately 7 331 firearms and more than 10 million rounds of ammunition were stolen from the SAPS or lost over 10 years. Two officials of the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and a civilian have been arrested for illegally dealing in ammunition. Photo: JMPD Former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and Cele responded in writing to a question posed in the National Assembly in February, by MP Andrew Whitfield and DA spokesperson on police, about the number of firearms and quantity of ammunition stolen and recovered.

Whitfield had requested a report from Cele detailing all investigations and disciplinary actions taken against police officers responsible for the loss or theft of firearms. Whitfield said it was revealed that nearly 30% of firearms stolen from the SAPS or lost over the past 10 financial years had not been recovered. Of the 7 331 firearms stolen or lost, only 5 170 were recovered. It was revealed that 10 808 555 rounds of ammunition were stolen in the past decade, of which 75% were not recovered. The calibre of weapons stolen is also concerning, with 238 rifles and 89 shotguns stolen over the past 10 years. | IOL