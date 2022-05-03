PICS: North West man in court for possession of explosives

Pretoria - A 42-year-old man was expected to appear before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court following his arrest for illegal possession of explosives. North West spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man is appearing before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court following his arrest for illegal possession of explosives. Photo: Hawks “He was arrested in Lomanyaneng during a joint operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation assisted by crime intelligence after the team followed up on information,” said Rikhotso. “The suspect was found in possession of fifteen explosive gels, eight shock tubes, two explosive detonators and a detonator cord.” A 42-year-old man is appearing before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court following his arrest for illegal possession of explosives. Photo: Hawks Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Rikhotso said a couple is scheduled to appear in court, charged for dealing in drugs after they were found in possession of crystal meth.

“In a separate incident in Potchefstroom (Ikageng), a couple is expected to appear before the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court following their arrest on Sunday by the Klerksdorp-based serious organised crime investigation team, assisted by crime intelligence,” she said. “The couple will be facing charges of dealing and possession of drugs after they were found in possession of crystal meth worth approximately R12 500.” In March, the Hawks arrested three people aged 35, 37 and 38 for dealing in drugs in Limpopo’s Nzhelele area.

At the time, the spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke, said the trio had been on the radar of the elite crime-combating unit of the SAPS. “The Hawks received intelligence about drug dealing in the area and kept an observation for a few months,” said Maluleke. “On 10 March 2022, the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation, assisted by the tactical response team members, conducted a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of the trio.”

